USA Basketball Silent on Coach’s Social Media Posts Singling out Caitlin Clark amid Olympics Snub: Report

Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve singling out Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark have come under the spotlight recently in the wake of Clark being left off the roster for the 2024 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

But according to one report, USA Basketball is declining to address the matter.

Reeve, who was named earlier this year as the head coach for the women’s national team for the Summer Games in Paris, has faced scrutiny after several of her posts mentioning Clark resurfaced in the wake of USA Basketball’s decision not to select Clark for the 12-person roster.

On May 3, Reeve responded to a post on X from the WNBA teasing the Fever’s preseason game against the Dallas Wings. The post from the league included the image of several players – Clark was one of them.

“ALSO in action tonight – @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7pm CST,” Reeve wrote in response. “Though fans won’t be able to watch, #Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in market, come to the game … as we start the season off right.”

Reeve’s post also included two hashtags, “#12teams” and “#theWismorethanoneplayer,” seemingly referencing the growing interest in Clark before her professional debut.

In response to questions as to why the Lynx game was not being televised, one user on social media wrote, “Because they only care about Caitlin.” Reeve responded to that post saying “That part.”

But the timing of those posts, as it relates to the selection process for the women’s national team, has raised concerns.

USA Today’s Christine Brennan reported Thursday that after multiple requests for comment, a USA Basketball spokesperson relayed the message that “Cheryl told me that she would not be commenting.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Reeve “does not have an official role in picking the 12” members of the roster, but that she is involved in the selection process.

“The roster is selected by the committee as per the selection procedures,” the spokesperson told USA Today. “The coach is responsible for outlining on-court principles and style of play, which can be considered by the committee. Additionally, the coach is responsible for instruction at USA Basketball camps, exhibitions and competitions.”

USA Basketball did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. USA Today reported that the national sports governing body would not comment on the appropriateness of Reeve’s posts on Clark.

USA Basketball selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti told the Associated Press this week that Clark being omitted from the team was largely due to her lack of experience.

“It would be irresponsible for us to talk about her in a way other than how she would impact the play of the team,” Rizzotti said. “Because it wasn’t the purview of our committee to decide how many people would watch or how many people would root for the U.S. It was our purview to create the best team we could for Cheryl.”