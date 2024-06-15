Former Nets Guard Darius Morris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Former Brooklyn Nets player Darius Morris, who passed away in May at the age of 33, died from coronary artery disease, according to TMZ Sports report, which cited a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Drugs, specifically cocaine, hydrocodone, and ethanol, as well as alcohol, were listed as “contributing factors” in the athlete’s death, ABC 7 reports.

Morris, a Los Angeles native, made his name as one of the best high school players in the country before leaving California to join the Michigan Wolverines. He played two seasons in Ann Arbor before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2011. His hometown team, the Lakers, selected Morris in the second round.

The former Wolverine played for several teams before finding his groove with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2014-2015 season.

Morris also had stints in the G-League from 2018-2019 and internationally, in France from 2019-2020.

Morris’ death was ruled accidental, according to TMZ Sports.