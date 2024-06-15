Former Nets Guard Darius Morris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Rocky-Widner_NBAE-via-Getty-Images-1-640x480
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Brooklyn Nets player Darius Morris, who passed away in May at the age of 33, died from coronary artery disease, according to TMZ Sports report, which cited a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Drugs, specifically cocaine, hydrocodone, and ethanol, as well as alcohol, were listed as “contributing factors” in the athlete’s death, ABC 7 reports.

Morris, a Los Angeles native, made his name as one of the best high school players in the country before leaving California to join the Michigan Wolverines. He played two seasons in Ann Arbor before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2011. His hometown team, the Lakers, selected Morris in the second round.

Darius Morris of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 13, 2012 in...

Darius Morris, #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers, drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The former Wolverine played for several teams before finding his groove with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2014-2015 season.

Darius Morris of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center on January 5, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York...

Darius Morris #14 of the Brooklyn Nets was in action against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center on January 5, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Morris also had stints in the G-League from 2018-2019 and internationally, in France from 2019-2020.

Darius Morris of the Santa Cruz Warriors handles the ball against Tarik Phillip of the Memphis Hustle at Landers Center in an NBA G-League game on...

Darius Morris, #7 of the Santa Cruz Warriors, handles the ball against Tarik Phillip, #22 of the Memphis Hustle, at Landers Center in an NBA G-League game on March 8, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi. 9Brandon Dill/NBAE via Getty Images)

Morris’ death was ruled accidental, according to TMZ Sports.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.