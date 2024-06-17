Federal Court Blocks Implementation of Biden’s Title IX Rules in Six More States

A federal court has blocked the implementation of Joe Biden’s latest re-write of Title IX education rules in six more states after a West Virginia middle school girl sued her state for being forced to compete in school sports with a boy who identifies as a transgender girl.

The injunction blocks Biden’s rules from going into effect in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The latest ruling comes less than a week after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the rules from being implemented in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Idaho, all of which joined together in a lawsuit to stop the rules from going into effect.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty called the new rules an “abuse of power” and a “threat to democracy.”

The new ruling adds to the debate that Biden’s changes are “impossible to square” with the original purpose of the federal education rules, Fox News reported.

“Nonetheless, despite society’s enduring recognition of biological differences between the sexes, as well as an individual’s basic right to bodily privacy, the Final Rule mandates that schools permit biological men into women’s intimate spaces, and women into men’s, within the educational environment based entirely on a person’s subjective gender identity,” the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky said in its ruling revealed on Monday.

“This result is not only impossible to square with Title IX but with the broader guarantee of education protection for all students,” the court added.

This brings the total number of states where Biden’s rules have been temporarily blocked up to ten.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines celebrated this win.

“This is a huge win. I don’t think we would have seen this kind of decisive action two years ago. The gender ideology house of cards is crumbling. And it’s crumbling fast,” she said.

“I hope every generation following mine has the same opportunity to compete and succeed that I was fortunate to have for most of my athletic career. But if it’s up to Biden and the progressive Democrats, they won’t.”

Major shoutout to the fantastic Attorneys General fighting this in there courts: @AGTennessee @DanielCameronKY @JasonMiyaresVA @MorriseyWV @AGToddRokita @OhioAG For now, women’s sports are protected in 10 states (the 6 above + MS, LA, MT, and ID) — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 17, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston</i