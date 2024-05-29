REPORT: Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs Accused of Animal Cruelty in Alabama

Perry Knotts_Getty Images (8)
Perry Knotts/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Veteran NFL defender and former Alabama star Isaiah Buggs has been accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, according to documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Patch.

Civil documents pertaining to the case claim police were alerted to two abandoned dogs on a property rented by Buggs.

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Michigan USA, on...

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Police reportedly found a pit bull in the screened-in back porch of the property. The authorities claim the animal was found surrounded by feces with no access to food or water. The other dog, a Rottweiler mix, was found in a cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.

The report further states that both dogs were severely “malnourished, emaciated and neglected.” A neighbor told police that the dogs had been kept on the back porch for at least 10 days. The pit bull has been euthanized. The rottweiler is in the care of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.

Isaiah Buggs of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in...

Isaiah Buggs #96 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Police have obtained two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree animal cruelty, according to the report.

Buggs, a 6th-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, has played for the Raiders and Lions. he is currently under contract with the Chiefs.

