REPORT: Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs Accused of Animal Cruelty in Alabama

Veteran NFL defender and former Alabama star Isaiah Buggs has been accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, according to documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Patch.

Civil documents pertaining to the case claim police were alerted to two abandoned dogs on a property rented by Buggs.

Police reportedly found a pit bull in the screened-in back porch of the property. The authorities claim the animal was found surrounded by feces with no access to food or water. The other dog, a Rottweiler mix, was found in a cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.

The report further states that both dogs were severely “malnourished, emaciated and neglected.” A neighbor told police that the dogs had been kept on the back porch for at least 10 days. The pit bull has been euthanized. The rottweiler is in the care of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.

Police have obtained two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree animal cruelty, according to the report.

Buggs, a 6th-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, has played for the Raiders and Lions. he is currently under contract with the Chiefs.