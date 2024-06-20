Women’s Sportswear Co. Backed by Riley Gaines Banned from TikTok for Defending Women’s Sports

A woman’s sportswear company endorsed by former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has been banned from TikTok because the company defends women’s sports.

XX-XY Athletics’ founder, former Levi Strauss & Co. President Jennifer Sey, told her followers on X that her company has received a permanent ban on the Chinese-supported social media outlet TikTok.

“When you run an ad standing up for women and girls’ sports, you get banned for life from @tiktok_us. Here’s the ad. Offensive, right?” she asked her X fans.

The video ad features a voiceover saying, “If you think girls’ and women’s equality matter, stand up. If you think girls’ and women’s sports matter, and you want your daughters to have the same opportunity you had, stand up. If you know that it isn’t fair — or safe — to allow males to compete in girls’ sports because it’s, well, obvious, stand up.”

When you run an ad standing up for women and girls’ sports, you get banned for life from @tiktok_us. Here’s the ad.

Offensive right? pic.twitter.com/ZN8uS0au1W — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 18, 2024

“Don’t be cowed by people who call you a bigot. You’re not a bigot,” the ad continues. “Don’t let men tell us how to be ‘good’ girls. Don’t let others tell you you just need to be quiet, sit down, be nice. It’s not nice to further a lie. It’s not mean to believe in women’s equality. We deserve our own sports, privacy, fairness, and safety. We deserve a chance to compete and win. So don’t be nice. Don’t be careful. Be honest, be brave, fight for women. We’ve come too far to give up now. And if you agree with that, stand up and stand with us.”

Sey also posted the notice of the ban sent to her by TikTok, which claims her ad “violates TikTok’s advertising policies by featuring offensive content.”

And here’s the notification lest I be accused of lying by my “fans.” pic.twitter.com/lUJ6cjuDYQ — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 18, 2024

In another X post, Sey wrote, “Speak up. Stand up. Vote with your dollars. Don’t buy brands that don’t know what a woman is. Truth is counting on you.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston