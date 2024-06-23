Climate protesters were seen storming the green at the 18th hole and spraying red-colored smoke during the Travelers Championship of the PGA Tour in Connecticut on Sunday.

Video footage posted to X showed protesters wearing white shirts with the words, “No golf on a dead planet,” storming the green as Scottie Scheffler was reportedly finishing up.

Tom Kim, a professional golfer from South Korea, had been trailing behind Scheffler by one shot. However, Outkick reported that Kim “hit his approach in close,” which sent the tournament into a playoff.

As Kim and Scheffler were waiting to “hit their” putts, the climate protesters stormed the green.

#BREAKING Climate Activists Spray Smoke as they STORM THE GREEN at the 18th Hole of the PGA Tour as SCOTTIE SCHEFFLERS was finishing his game. pic.twitter.com/zfHJn68gQd — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 23, 2024

Law enforcement officers can be seen quickly running onto the green and tackling the protesters to the ground.

People in the crowd could be heard cheering and chanting, “USA! USA!” as the protesters were held down on the grass by police.

Other people in the crowd could be heard booing and yelling, “Get out of here, you f**kers.”

🚨🎨️#WATCH: Multiple Just Stop Oil protesters STORM the 18th green at TPC River Highlands (via @SchefflerLegion)pic.twitter.com/qtcwVBAoj9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 23, 2024

This is awful. A buncha activists IDIOTS ruined the last hole of the #travelers – what a buncha shit. pic.twitter.com/E93riMUOE8 — Dave Sturchio (@DaveSturchio) June 23, 2024

Here is the scene of the protestors rushing the green at the Travelers Championship right before Scottie Scheffler takes his potential winning putt. Wild scene pic.twitter.com/CWm4fwgKrH — Fairway Updates (@fairwayupdates) June 23, 2024

After the protesters were escorted off the green by police, tournament officials ended up switching to a different spot on the green due to the smoke that had been sprayed. Kim reportedly went on to “hit one of the all-time great putts,” while Scheffler missed his winning hit on the putt in the tournament, according to the outlet.