Doorbell Cam Catches Bill Belichick, 72, Leaving 24-year-Old Ex-Cheerleaders Home

The rumor mills kicked into gear when former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was spotted on a doorbell camera sneaking out of someone’s home in November. But now it has been confirmed that the 72-year-old coach was caught on camera leaving the home of his girlfriend, a 24-year-old ex-cheerleader.

The video served as fodder for a ribbing by former Patriots GOAT quarterback Tom Brady in April when the former NFL star joked about giving props to the senior citizen coach for performing a walk of shame from someone’s house.

However, according to the Daily Mail, no one knew until now that Belichick was seeing someone nearly one-third his age.

The Mail confirms that Belichick has been dating Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader for Bridgewater State University.

The two apparently met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021 and, soon after that, began communicating seriously. That communication apparently led to a romantic relationship.

TMZ reported that Belichick has been romantically involved with the girl since 2022, but neither has made any public statements about the romance.

The former NFL coach was even seen at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, to support his girlfriend in March. And the pair took a trip to Croatia together, as well. She was also at Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony this week with Belichick.

On her Instagram profile, Hudson calls herself a “philosopher” and “entrepreneur,” according to reports, the young woman is helping Belichick with his business endeavors.

His newly realized relationship has made him the butt of jokes. At Brady’s roast, for instance, Rob Gronkowski joked that when he wanted to chide the Patriots for a bad performance on the field, he would compare them to the Foxborough High School football team. But now, in light of Belichick’s relationship, Gronkowski said it all makes so much sense now.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” Gronkowski joked at the roast. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

He added, “I mean, coach, my joke wasn’t f**ked up, but that’s f**ked up. You’re 73 years old; you should be trying to bang someone your own age – like Nikki [Glazer].”

Belichick was most recently married to Debby Belichick, but the two divorced in 2006.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston