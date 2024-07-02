Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to Team Up at WNBA All-Star Game

Any lingering animosity between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will have to be at least temporarily put aside. Why? Because they’re going to be on the same team.

The hottest rivalry in sports at the moment will briefly join forces to play in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark, the league’s #1 overall pick, and Reese, the league’s #7 pick, have fueled a ratings revolution in the WNBA, reaching record viewership numbers in their three head-to-head matchups.

Clark finished first in All-Star voting with 700,735 votes. At the same time, Reese came in fifth with 381,518.

In an exciting twist, the WNBA All-Stars will take on the Team USA All-Stars. Last month, fans and media alike were shocked to learn that Clark wouldn’t be included among the U.S. players at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Sunday night, Clark and the Fever defeated a Phoenix Mercury squad with three Team USA members. So, the league’s brightest star will have another opportunity to prove the Olympic women’s basketball selection committee wrong for not picking her.

Both Reese and Clark are having fantastic seasons. Clark entered Tuesday night’s action, averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. While Reese is averaging 13. 3 points and 11.4 rebounds.

Reese and Clark made headlines for their college rivalry but have only added to that in the pros. Reese whacked Caitlin Clark in the back of the head during their second matchup, resulting in a Flagrant 1.

Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/4qeWZLsiHZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

And who could forget when Angel Reese applauded after Chennedy Carter sent Clark tumbling to the ground with a vicious blindside hit?

Chennedy Carter drills a jumper then lays a body check on Caitlin Clark that should get her a look from the Blackhawks! pic.twitter.com/UlX2l6ZZDd — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) June 1, 2024

Hopefully, they’ll sort it all out before July 20, when the WNBA All-Stars face the Team USA All-Stars.