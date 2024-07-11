WATCH: Minor League Player Wes Clarke Baptized on Field in Nashville

It was a special moment in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday evening for Nashville Sounds minor league baseball player Wes Clarke who was baptized on the field after a game.

Clarke’s teammate and friend Brewer Hicklen baptized him in a tub on the field as fans looked on. Video footage shows loved ones embracing Clarke following the special event, Sports Spectrum reported on Monday.

In a social media post on Sunday, Clarke said it was a privilege to have been baptized by Hicklen. He gave all the thanks, however, to Jesus Christ.

“Thank you Jesus for this amazing moment in my life. I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many supportive people. It was such a special night!” he wrote:

Video footage shows the players wearing t-shirts that say, “Jesus Won,” during the baptism.

Once he steps out of the tub, Clarke is seen hugging loved ones and fellow players who wanted to share in the moment:

God is at work at every level of the sports world. 🙌 That was on full display Saturday in Nashville, when Nashville Sounds minor league baseball player Wes Clarke was baptized by his teammate, friend and fellow follower of Christ, Brewer Hicklen.https://t.co/2kofdon28e pic.twitter.com/7Kxz5Yfpf1 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) July 10, 2024

Social media users shared their joy with Clarke, one person writing, “This is what I needed to see today. Great!! God bless.”

“Beautiful. The power of forgiveness and grace through Christ!” another user commented, while someone else said, “So awesome!!! Thank you for your continued faith!!” It is important to note that the Nashville Sounds enjoyed a 4-1 win against the Memphis Redbirds that night. The Sports Spectrum report said Clarke was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and was called up to Nashville early this season. "Had the privilege of being baptized yesterday on the field by one of my good friends @brewerhicklen after our game. Thank you Jesus for this amazing moment." When @wesesame expressed his desire to be baptized, teammate Brewer Hicklen went into action 👏https://t.co/2kofdon28e — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) July 9, 2024

Reverend Franklin Graham also commented on the baptism in a social media post, writing, “Now that’s what I call a great ending to a game!”

“May God bless you Wes as you share Jesus Christ on the ball field & beyond!” he added:

Now that’s what I call a great ending to a game! The @NashvilleSounds won on Sat. night, & afterwards, infielder @wesesame was baptized by his teammate in a big tub at home base. May God bless you Wes as you share Jesus Christ on the ball field & beyond! https://t.co/66UlCHPyJG — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) July 10, 2024

