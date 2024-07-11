WATCH: Minor League Player Wes Clarke Baptized on Field in Nashville

Amy Furr

It was a special moment in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday evening for Nashville Sounds minor league baseball player Wes Clarke who was baptized on the field after a game.

Clarke’s teammate and friend Brewer Hicklen baptized him in a tub on the field as fans looked on. Video footage shows loved ones embracing Clarke following the special event, Sports Spectrum reported on Monday.

In a social media post on Sunday, Clarke said it was a privilege to have been baptized by Hicklen. He gave all the thanks, however, to Jesus Christ.

“Thank you Jesus for this amazing moment in my life. I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many supportive people. It was such a special night!” he wrote:

Video footage shows the players wearing t-shirts that say, “Jesus Won,” during the baptism.

Once he steps out of the tub, Clarke is seen hugging loved ones and fellow players who wanted to share in the moment:

Social media users shared their joy with Clarke, one person writing, “This is what I needed to see today. Great!! God bless.”

“Beautiful. The power of forgiveness and grace through Christ!” another user commented, while someone else said, “So awesome!!! Thank you for your continued faith!!”

It is important to note that the Nashville Sounds enjoyed a 4-1 win against the Memphis Redbirds that night. The Sports Spectrum report said Clarke was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and was called up to Nashville early this season.

Reverend Franklin Graham also commented on the baptism in a social media post, writing, “Now that’s what I call a great ending to a game!”

“May God bless you Wes as you share Jesus Christ on the ball field & beyond!” he added:

