Serena Williams on Caitlin Clark: ‘White People Are Really Crazy About You’

Serena Williams has been one of Caitlin Clark’s most prominent supporters, and she’s not afraid to point out that the rest of the WNBA rookie phenom’s fans are “white people” who are “really crazy” about her.

The tennis legend hosted the ESPYs in Los Angeles on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, she celebrated Clark for the three nominations she received. However, she also noted Clark’s popularity with a particular group of fans.

“Caitlin Clark has had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards. Caitlin, you are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and White people are really crazy about you.”

The joke came off very well, and the audience immediately responded with laughter.

Williams has voiced support for Clark, telling the Associated Press last month that the animosity directed at her stems from professional jealousy.

“I just love that she tried to stay grounded and that she doesn’t … look at her social [media],” Williams said at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

“I get it. I don’t either. And I think it’s so important to continue doing what she’s doing. And no matter what other people do, if people are negative then it’s because they can’t do what you do, basically. Hopefully, she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”

Clark took Williams’ advice and ran with it.

Her offensive numbers have steadily climbed over the last month, culminating in an incredible stat line last weekend when she became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double. Clark topped that on Wednesday night by posting a stat line that had never before been accomplished in WNBA history: 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals, and three blocks.

Clark did not win the Women’s Athlete of the Year Award, which went to Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson. However, she did take home the record-breaking performance award for clinching the NCAA’s top spot in all-time scoring and as the best college athlete.