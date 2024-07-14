‘Trump Took a Bullet for America’: Athletes React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

An assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday made headlines. It brought forth reactions from all corners of the globe and all walks of life.

And the sports world is no different.

Star athletes reacted not only to the attempt on Trump’s life but also to the 45th president’s defiant, raised fist as he was ushered off the stage by the Secret Service.

That show of strength under fire provoked strong reactions from celebrity athletes across the sports world.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by Secret Service officers. Trump survived the attempt on his life but took a bullet in the upper part of his right ear.

