‘Trump Took a Bullet for America’: Athletes React to Trump Assassination Attempt

An assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday made headlines. It brought forth reactions from all corners of the globe and all walks of life.

And the sports world is no different.

Star athletes reacted not only to the attempt on Trump’s life but also to the 45th president’s defiant, raised fist as he was ushered off the stage by the Secret Service.

As blood drips off his face after what appears to be an assassination attempt, President Trump pumps his fist defiantly in the air as Secret Service escorts him off stage. pic.twitter.com/WcKc27NZ0S — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024

That show of strength under fire provoked strong reactions from celebrity athletes across the sports world.

Trump took a bullet for America — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) July 13, 2024

If it isn’t apparent enough who God wants to win When you try and kill God’s angels and saviors of the world it just makes them bigger Good beats evil every time #Trump2024 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 13, 2024

To survive an assassination attempt by mere millimeters then stop your security so you can raise your fist in defiance of death is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life I hope everyone is okay Find the shooter — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 13, 2024

🙏🏾 for 🇺🇸 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 13, 2024

Speechless right now. Could not be more mad. I stand for this man. This picture says it all. The angry American is here and yall aren’t ready for it. pic.twitter.com/lN23VfHmT9 — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) July 13, 2024

God saved the life of Donald Trump today! pic.twitter.com/BkdDB4DCDF — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 13, 2024

I don’t care how much you love or hate President Donald Trump, now is not the time to play politics. Pray for him, his family and anyone else impacted by today’s shooting. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 13, 2024

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by Secret Service officers. Trump survived the attempt on his life but took a bullet in the upper part of his right ear.