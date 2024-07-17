‘I Didn’t Sleep’: Tiger Woods Reveals Reaction to Trump Assassination Attempt

Golf legend Tiger Woods revealed on Tuesday that he “didn’t sleep” after hearing the shocking news that someone had attempted to assassinate his friend and former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Thomas Matthew Crooks wounded Trump in the upper part of his right ear during a failed assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks was then shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Woods held a Tuesday press conference on Tuesday in which he discussed his reaction to the shooting and how it impacted his preparations for this week’s British Open.

“I didn’t accomplish a lot because I wasn’t in the right frame of mind,” said Woods.

“It was a long night [due to the assassination attempt], and that’s all we watched the entire time on the way over here. I didn’t sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course.”

Woods and Trump are not only friends but business partners. The 15-time major winner even designed a course for Trump on his property in Dubai.

If Woods is successful at the British Open, it would be his first major win since The Masters in 2019.