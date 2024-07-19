Leftist Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Blasts Elon Musk as ‘Selfish’ for Supporting Trump

On Wednesday, radical, left-wing Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban went all-in for Joe Biden and jumped up to attack X owner Elon Musk for his strong support of Donald Trump.

Cuban said he supports Biden’s bid for a second term but will blindly support whoever the party nominates if it replaces him.

The NBA owner’s attack came after PayPal founder David Sacks wrote an X post listing the business leaders who have come onboard the Trump train—such as Bill Ackman, Ben Horowitz, Marc Andreessen, Doug Leone, Joe Lonsdale, Peter Thiel, Cameron, Tyler Winklevoss, and Elon Musk—and adding the message, “Come on in, the water’s warm.”

Musk echoed Sacks’ post and added, “The choice is clear.”

But Cuban, a big supporter of Democrats, DEI leftism, and Joe Biden, was triggered by Musk’s post and replied sharply that it was “The Virtue of Selfishness” to support Trump.

The Virtue of Selfishness https://t.co/WmwwPA2lmB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 17, 2024

Even though Cuban has been a big Biden fan, he was taken aback by the president’s horrible and “feeble” debate performance and noted that because Biden looked so bad, he was “open to the discussion to replace Biden and/or Harris,” Fox Business Network reported.

But before that, Cuban insisted that he would vote for Biden even if Joe was on his deathbed during the election.

“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” Cuban said in March.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston