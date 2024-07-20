Brittney Griner, Wife Cherelle, Announce Birth of First Child: ‘He Is Amazing’

Brittney Griner, the Team USA Women’s Basketball star who made headlines in 2022 after being arrested at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow, turned up for carrying vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis, has announced the birth of a son.

Griner informed CBS Sports on Friday that she and her wife, Cherelle, were new parents.

The announcement adds to an already big weekend for Griner as she prepares to face Caitlin Calrk, Angel Reese, and others in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday.

“That’s my man. He is amazing,” Griner told CBS Sports. “They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened.”

Griner won’t have much more time to spend with her son. After this weekend’s All-Star Game festivities, she has to jet off to Paris with the rest of Team USA for the Olympics.

“It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand,” Griner told CBS Sports.

Griner added, “My whole phone has turned into him now.”

She has already had some time with “pops,” as the child is to be called. Although she did not announce the birth of Pops until Friday, he was born on July 8th.