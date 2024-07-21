WATCH: St. Louis Cardinals Appear to Perform Donald Trump Salute During Home Run

Several members of the St. Louis Cardinals seemed to perform a Donald Trump salute to celebrate Alec Burleson’s solo home run on Sunday.

Burleson, the team’s designated hitter, swatted a homer over the right-field fence during the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves.

As Burleson rounded the bases, at least three of his teammates in the dugout put their left fist up and cupped their right hand over their right ear. When Burleson saw what they were doing, he returned the gesture on the field.

WATCH:

Is this a Trump home run celebration by the Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/f2XrQr0q3u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

The gesture seems to denote Trump’s actions in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13 when a bullet creased his right ear, and he left the podium at his July 13 rally with a defiant fist in the air.

The 25-year-old Burleson is having a far better season this year after being called up for his rookie season last year. To date, he is hitting .294 with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

The Cards eventually won the game, 6-2.

