WATCH: Rays’ Taylor Walls Does Trump ‘Fight!’ Celebration After Hitting Double

In what is becoming a trend in Major League Baseball, a player celebrated a hit on Sunday by pumping his fist and saying, “Fight!” just like President Trump did after last weekend’s assassination attempt.

Taylor Walls, a shortstop with the Tampa Bay Rays, hit a double at Yankee Stadium and then performed the now iconic move begun by the 45th president of the United States.

Walls was not the only major leaguer to perform a Trump-themed celebration on Sunday. St. Louis’Alec Burleson and several teammates raised “Fight!” fists after Burleson’s second-inning solo home run against Atlanta.

Is this a Trump home run celebration by the Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/f2XrQr0q3u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced that he would not seek reelection.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a letter posted on social media.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

How did the Rays and Cardinals perform on Sunday after their Trump-inspired celebrations? The Rays beat the Yankees 6-4, and the Cardinals beat the Braves 6-2.