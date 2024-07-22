Keith Olbermann Tells Trump to ‘Flee’ While Pushing Assassination Attempt Conspiracy Theories

Keith Olbermann, who has been hired and fired repeatedly over the years for his unsuitable behavior, is still on X pushing BluAnon conspiracy theories that claim Trump wasn’t shot on July 13.

The ex-ESPN personality has pushed out one X post after another, claiming there is “no evidence” that Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt, according to Fox News.

On Sunday, the distempered sports man even advised Donald Trump to “flee,” for some reason.

Sunday evening, he also reiterated that Trump is lying about being shot.

“A reminder that there is STILL no evidence Trump was hit by a bullet and STILL lots of evidence he’s lying about it,” he bloviated.

A reminder that there is STILL no evidence Trump was hit by a bullet and STILL lots of evidence he’s lying about it. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 22, 2024

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who is also a Texas congressman now, has issued a report stating that the former president took a bullet graze to the ear.

But Olbermann absurdly posted that Jackson “isn’t a doctor,” which is a false claim.

Still, Jackson noted that the bullet came within a quarter of an inch of striking Trump in the head.

“The bullet track produced a 2 cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly,” the doctor said.

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding, requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” he added.

The former White House doctor added that the “bullet passed” and had come “less than a quarter of an inch from entering” Trump’s head.

