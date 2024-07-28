Judoka Shouts ‘Allahu Akhbar’ and Refuses to Shake Israeli Athlete’s Hand, Then Gets Humbled

Dylan Gwinn

A judoka from Tajikistan refused to shake his Israeli opponent’s hand after defeating him on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Karma struck the Tajiki in the very next match.

Baruch Shmailov, an Israeli judo competitor, won his first match by walkover after Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita. Though, after the match, Boushita declined to shake his hand.

Shmailov’s next opponent was Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan. The Tajiki defeated Shmailov after just over one minute of action. Like Boushita before him, Emomali refused to shake Shmailov’s hand.

In addition, social media users claimed that Emomali shouted “Allahu Akhbar” after his victory.

The defeat ended Shmailov’s Olympic run. Emomali, however, continued to face Japan’s Hifumi Abe. The once proud Emomali was humbled by Abe and suffered a dislocated shoulder while trying to brace himself from a fall. To add insult to injury, Emomali lay on the mat in tears after his injury.

X users were unsympathetic to Emomali’s plight.

Abe won gold for Japan in his next match.

