VIDEO: German Surfer Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Olympic Competition

Surfer in wetsuit riding his surfboard in the pacific ocean. . ©2023 James David Phenici
Studio One-One/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Those tuning in to watch Olympic surfboarding on Saturday got more than they bargained for after the waves in Tahiti partially undressed German surfer Tim Elter.

Why was he in Tahiti if he was competing in the Olympics?

Good question. The waves in France are not nearly Olympic-caliber. So, the surfing events are being held in Tahiti, where the waves form a more formidable challenge.

As you can see in the video, the waves proved more than a sufficient challenge to Elter’s wardrobe.

The cameras captured the moment, but it’s not clear that the announcers did as they let the indecent exposure pass without any comment whatsoever. Nonetheless, the camera and the internet can see everything and never forget it. So, if Tim Elter thought he would escape and have that moment vanish into the abyss as his pants did, he’s wrong.

Sorry, Tim.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.