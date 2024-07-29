Brazilian Bronze Medal Winner Quotes Bible Verse in Sign Language

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal won a bronze medal in the street skateboarding event on Sunday. In contrast to the Satanic opening ceremony, she quoted the Bible after her big win.

Leal, a 16-year-old Christian, proudly quoted John 14:6 when she won her bronze medal, the Christian Post reported.

“Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,'” the verse reads.

Leal also performed the reading in sign language.

At 13, Leal became Brazil’s youngest Olympian during the Games in 2021 when she won a silver medal.

This year, she made an amazing comeback. Her score of 92.88 lifted her from fifth place to third and a bronze medal.

“When I was very young, I dreamed of becoming a skateboard athlete,” Leal said. “And here I am, with a second Olympic medal from the games. Once again, thank God I won a medal. I’m very happy to be here.”

