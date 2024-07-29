Eurosport Commenter Apologizes for ‘Sexist’ Remark That Led to Dismissal from Olympics Coverage

Eurosport’s Bob Ballard is apologizing for a “sexist” comment that ultimately led to his removal from network coverage of the Olympic Games.

On Saturday, Ballard commented after the Australian women’s swimming team won the 4×100 meter freestyle relay, saying, “Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup.”

The comment was poorly received, and Ballard was removed from Olympic coverage.

On Monday, he apologized for his word choice on social media.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence [sic.] It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and if I did, I apologise [sic.] I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,” Ballard wrote.

“I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics. No further comment will be issued. Thank you.”

Eurosport announced on Sunday that Ballard was removed from Olympics coverage.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” Eurosport said in a statement. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Many on social media felt Ballard’s dismissal was not warranted.

In addition to Eurosport, Ballard has also worked for the BBC.