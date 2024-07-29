Pat McAfee Blasts Olympics Over Controversial Opening Ceremony: ‘We Just Want It to Revolve Around Sport’

ESPN’s Pat McAfee has added his voice to those condemning the organizers of the Olympics for the satanic and blasphemous opening ceremony program produced by an activist French artist.

Last Friday’s opening ceremony included a dance production that ranged all around Paris. It included street scenes, scenes inside famous historical buildings, across bridges that span the River Seine, and segments in the Seine itself. But while the dance numbers were infused with numerous LGBTQ “representations,” the fashion show and catwalk segment drew the most criticism for a sequence that seemed to parody the famed “Last Supper” painting depicting Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Eventually, organizers apologized in a non-apologetic way and even removed the video of the various dance numbers and catwalk scenes from YouTube.

Now, three days later, McAfee is also jumping in to condemn the organizers of the Games for that Satanic opening number, according to Mediaite.

McAfee spoke of Thomas Jolly, the gay artist who planned and directed the opening numbers.

“There’s a lot of people saying they’re not gonna watch the Olympics because of the opening ceremony,” the host said during his Monday episode. “Now, I learned a lot about a man named Thomas Jolly over the weekend. I think we all did, and the one thing that I did not read or see is that he cares at all about sports. So I think that’s the biggest thing. We need people that love sports being a part of sports happenings.”

Pat McAfee on the Olympics' opening ceremony: "We just want it to revolve around sport. And we can't have the Opening Ceremony be a reason why people won't watch these athletes who have sacrificed everything…"pic.twitter.com/iWupJmUDq6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 29, 2024

McAfee agreed that maybe “the history of France had to be told,” but he insisted that the production had very little to do with sports.

“We just want it to revolve around sport,” he said, “and we can’t have the opening ceremony be a reason why people won’t watch these athletes who have sacrificed everything about their lives to be great at something and only get to experience and celebrate once every four years.”

The ceremony is the target of much criticism in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Almost immediately, one of the Games’ U.S. advertisers pulled out over the blasphemous display when C Spire pulled its advertising after finding the dance numbers to be a shocking “mockery” of Christians.

Various religious leaders also condemned the games, including the bishops of France.

