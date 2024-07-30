Stephen Nedoroscik Goes Viral After Helping Earn USA’s First Men’s Team Gymnastics Medal in 16 Years

U.S. men’s gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik triumphantly won a bronze medal in pommel horse Monday, bringing the USA its first team medal in the sport since 2008.

Nedoroscik’s seemingly effortless performance went viral on social media after his competition on Monday, Fox News reported.

Immediately after his performance, it was clear that Nedoroscik felt good about his work. After dismounting, he was all smiles and thrust his fist high into the air to celebrate achieving his 15.166 score.

WATCH:

“It went really well today. I handled my nerves very well,” Nedoroscik said after winning the bronze. “I worked my whole life up to those 45 seconds.

“This is just another day of doing the gymnastics,” he added. “Sure, it’s the biggest stage in the world. It only happens once every four years, but at the same time, I’m putting chalk on my hands and doing the horse for the team; it’s nothing different.”

He will now head to the pommel final next week.

Social media was also taken with how Nedoroscik mentally prepared for his turn before the judges, with many comparing him to comic book hero Superman because of his Clark Kent-like glasses.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men’s gymnastics team who’s only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he’s activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Nedoroscik can now add this bronze medal to the gold he won in the 2021 World Championships. He is also a two-time NCAA National Champion in the event.

