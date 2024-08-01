Fighter Alleged to Have Male Chromosomes Set to Face Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori After Italian Opponent Only Lasted 46 Seconds

Imane Khelif’s first female opponent only lasted 46 seconds into the first round. We don’t know how long her next opponent will last, but we know who she will face.

Khelif, the fighter who failed the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) gender eligibility test in 2023 and is yet allowed to compete against females in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will go head-to-head with Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori.

Twenty-five-year-old Imane Khelif was cleared to compete at the 2024 Olympics, even after being disqualified from the International Boxing Association (IBA) 2023 World Boxing Championships for failing gender-eligibility tests, according to Fox News. The International Olympic Committee, which uses different criteria to determine eligibility, ruled Khelif eligible to compete.

“Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said. “They are women in their passports, and it’s stated that this is the case.”

The controversial Algerian fighter, who is alleged to have male chromosomes, made headlines Thursday by making Italian fighter Angela Carini withdraw in less than a minute.

Today, Angela Carini had her Olympics dreams shattered by Imane Khelif, a male boxer. It is suspected that he BROKE HER NOSE. Don’t let this pass quietly. MEN SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BEAT WOMEN FOR SPORT. SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS. pic.twitter.com/i5GMdgWrwb — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 1, 2024

Carini, who collapsed in tears before leaving the ring, spoke about the power of Khelif’s punch.

After the match, Carini told Italy’s ASNA: “I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that; it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal.

“I got into the ring to fight. But I didn’t feel like it anymore after the first minute. I started to feel a strong pain in my nose. I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much and, so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

in 2023, Khelif was disqualified from the World Boxing Championships.

Speaking to reporters at the time, IBA President Umar Kremlev explained the decision to Russia’s Tass News Agency, as cited by Fox.

“Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition,” Kremlev said.

Khelif did not speak to reporters after the fight.

Khelif and Hamori will fight on Saturday.