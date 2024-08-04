WATCH: Emotional Scottie Scheffler Tears Up During Anthem Following Gold Medal Win

Scottie Scheffler pulled off one of the most memorable comebacks in Olympic history on Sunday and won the gold medal for the U.S. in the process.

“Beginning the day four shots behind leaders Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm at Le Golf National, Scheffler blitzed the back nine for six birdies to shoot a nine-under 62 and take home the title for the U.S. England’s Tommy Fleetwood finished second to win the silver medal, with Hideki Matsuyama earning the bronze for Japan,” Golf.com reported.

However, as notable and memorable as his performance was on the course, he made as many headlines for his emotional acceptance of the medal on the podium as the Star-Spangled Banner played.

X users were quick to react, applauding the golf star’s heartfelt reaction to hearing the anthem played.

Scottie needs to be in serious consideration for closing ceremony flag bearer. — NELLYLEGION (@NellyLegion) August 4, 2024

Captain America — Ben Berdankweed (@BenBerdankweed) August 4, 2024

The Olympics really plant your feet in the ground and make you realize where you’re really at. What a day for Scheffler — FLA fan (@Ants_Revenge) August 4, 2024

Scheffler has had quite a year on and off the field of play. The world’s top golfer made headlines earlier this year after being arrested for allegedly dragging an officer with his vehicle following what appeared to be a misunderstanding as he attempted to enter the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the PGA Championship on May 17.

However, winning gold for the country he clearly loves makes for a much better story.