WATCH: Algerian Fighter Who Failed IBA Gender Test Wins Gold Medal in Women’s Welterweight Division

Imane Khelif, the Algerian Olympic fighter alleged to have male chromosomes, defeated China’s Yang Liu on Friday by unanimous decision to clinch the gold medal in the women’s welterweight division.

The convincing and comprehensive victory marked the fourth consecutive victory for Khelif over a female opponent in Paris.

Both Khelif and Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting have been the subject of much controversy in Paris after the pair were excluded from the Women’s World Championships in 2023 for failed gender tests.

In 2023, the IBA President Umar Kremlev explained his organization’s decision to disqualify Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif from competing in the IBA’s 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency. “Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition,” Kremlev said.

Khelif, who claims to be unbothered by the swirling controversy, told the AP earlier this week that the heated debate does not change the goal.

“I wish to be ready and show a good standard, show my talent, because I want to entertain everyone,” Khelif told reporters.

Videos of Khelif dishing out punishment to female fighters and celebrating it sparked backlash online.

Still, despite the uproar, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) remained steadfast in their support of Khelif and Yu-ting.

“Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said. “They are women in their passports, and it’s stated that this is the case.”

Yu-ting will fight for gold in the women’s 57kg division on Saturday.