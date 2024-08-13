Flava Flav Gifts Jordan Chiles Bronze Clock Necklace After Medal Controversy: ‘USA Gonna Fight the Powers that Be’

Rapper Flava Flav has gifted U.S. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace in the wake of the controversy over her retracted medal status during the Paris Games.

Chiles was at the center of a medal mess after her coach appealed a decision that catapulted her from fifth place to third and into a bronze medal. But then Olympics officials got more involved and revoked that approved appeal, sending Chiles back down the list and out of medal contention.

Initially, her appeal was accepted, and her score was adjusted to 13.666, enough to put her in third place for her routine. But the Center of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) looked at the scores a second time and threw out the appeal, meaning her score was reverted back to the 13.777 she was first scored, casting her back into fifth place and out of medal territory.

The CAS has also said it considers the matter closed and will not be reviewing any more evidence on Chiles’ appeals.

Apparently, rapper Flava Flav feels that Chiles was robbed, Fox News reported.

“USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan,” the rapper wrote on X.

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,

Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEz — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 13, 2024

Chiles has studiously avoided making any comments about the medal mess, but the gymnast’s mother did respond to the rapper’s comment.

“Thank you. Means the world. She’s not on socials right now, as you can imagine. I’ll share it with her,” Gina Chiles wrote.

The rapper has been a big booster of Team USA and even helped to pay rent for American discus thrower Veronica Fraley, who had told fans of her troubles. He was also a vocal supporter of the U.S. women’s water polo team.

