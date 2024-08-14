Brittney Griner Explains Her Strong Emotions During National Anthem: ‘My Country Fought for Me to Get Back’

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent years protesting the country during the playing of the national anthem, is trying to explain why she broke down in tears during the Star-Spangled Banner at the Olympics.

Griner had a clear emotional response during the anthem after Team USA won the gold medal at the Paris Games in women’s basketball. After beating France by a single point, 67-66, Griner stood with her medal around her neck as the anthem played, and at one point, she became so emotional that a tear streamed down her face.

After Team USA’s win in women’s basketball, the Star-Spangled Banner rings out one last time at the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/ede9dTQfsq — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

But now, Griner is trying to explain why she was so emotional in Paris, Fox News reported.

“My country fought for me to get back,” Griner said, according to Yahoo Sports. “And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There’s just no greater feeling.”

The Phoenix Mercury center was referring to the deal President Joe Biden made with the Russians to get Griner freed from a prison where she was sent when she was convicted of a drug offense after being arrested at the Moscow Airport.

Griner added that when she was in her Russian prison cell, she never thought she would end up back home or playing for her country in the Olympics.

“And to be here, winning gold, for my country, representing, when my country fought for me so hard to even be standing here,” she said.

U.S. head coach Chery Reeve added that Griner was “grateful” to play for Team USA.

“She was so thankful to be here… I think we all should just keep checking on her because it’s unfathomable what she went through,” Reeve insisted.

