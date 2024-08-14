Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Has Top-Selling Jersey After Suspension for Calling Fan a Gay Slur

Boston Red Sox management may not be happy with outfielder Jarren Duran after last Sunday’s outburst at a mouthy fan in Fenway Park, but fans are not so squeamish and have sent the player’s jersey to top-selling status.

On Sunday, Duran got in a sniping match with a fan that he says had been heckling him throughout the game. And at one point, Duran threw a homophobic slur at the fan.

After the game, Duran apologized for using the word and was handed a two-game suspension. He donated his salary from the two games to an organization for gay youth.

Despite the team’s woke response to the incident, many fans seem to have had the opposite reaction.

According to Fox News, Durran’s jersey has become a top seller on the MLB Shop since he was suspended.

Duran is one of baseball’s standout players and currently leads with 13 triples and 36 doubles in the American League. Most recently, he earned MVP honors at the MLB All-Star Game and has a .291/.350/.503 with 14 homers, 36 doubles, 13 triples, and 29 stolen bases in 33 attempts this season.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston