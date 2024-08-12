Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Suspended 2 Games for Shouting Homophobic Slur at Fan

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has now been handed a two-game suspension for hurling a homophobic slur at a fan during Boston’s 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The shouting match between the player and a fan in the stands occurred during the 6th inning at Fenway Park.

The incident was caught on video:

NESN mics picked up Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran calling a heckling fan a “f*cking f*****” during Sunday’s game (Warning, slur included in clip below) pic.twitter.com/R6UYjJqnCJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

The player apologized, saying he used a “horrific word.”

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” he said Sunday evening.

“I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly, to the LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight, I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

Duran also explained on Monday that he let the heckler get to him, saying, “Just a heckler heckling me the entire game, and I just let the moment get the best of me. I said something I shouldn’t be saying.”

Now, it appears that the apology alone was not enough for the team.

Duran will begin his two-game suspension starting with Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

It has also been announced that he is donating his salary for the two games he will be forced to sit out to a gay organization called PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), according to CBS News.

“I wanted to say that I’ve had some fans reach out to me and tell me that they’re disappointed in me. I want to let them know that I am sorry for my actions and am going to work on being better,” Duran said Monday in the Red Sox locker room.

Many agreed with the apology and suspension, but others felt it was evidence that America has become too woke and apologetic.

Screw that! Anyone that goes to a game and heckles the dude out there playing needs to be able to take it. I swear people are such fcking pansies these days. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 12, 2024

I’d be cancelled for life if the left found my Call of Duty voice chat logs — FloridaMan.eth (@votefloridaman) August 12, 2024

didn’t matter if he would’ve bent the knee so far backwards it broke off. he was always going to get suspended remember kids, never apologize — Dirts Burner (@DirtysBurner) August 12, 2024

The apologies always piss me off! Stand your damn ground!

Sticks and stones for Pete sakes! — BTowne (@blaino70) August 12, 2024

Everyone is too offended these days. Fans get out of hand, and athletes are meant to just sit there and take it? If they want to involve themselves in the game, they should have to take the heat too! All’s fair. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 12, 2024

The world we live in is soft. — Pat MacAfein (Parody) (@PatMcAfein) August 12, 2024

Duran most recently earned MVP honors at the MLB All-Star Game and has earned a .291/.350/.503 with 14 homers, 36 doubles, 13 triples, and 29 stolen bases in 33 attempts this season.

