Reds Call for Former Cincinnati Mayor to Remove Video Honoring Uncle’s Olympic Win

Former Cincinnati mayor Ken Blackwell has faced calls from the Cincinnati Reds to remove a video honoring his uncle, who was the first black American to win a gold at the Olympics.

The team first showed a video honoring William DeHart Hubbard, who won a gold medal in the long jump at the 1924 Paris Olympics, during a game at their stadium on July 29. Hubbard became the first black American athlete to win the gold at the Olympics.

Blackwell, who used to be a part owner for the Reds baseball team explained to Breitbart News that when the video was shown in the stadium, there was no backlash or criticism from the audience, adding that the team cited copyright issues.

Blackwell added part of the reason he was asked to remove the video was because of his conservative views, adding that he’s been “identified as a strong supporter” of former President Donald Trump.

“My Uncle DeHart Hubbard was the first Black American to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event at the 1924 Paris Olympics,” Blackwell, who served in public life for decades, as the mayor of Cincinnati, 14 years in statewide elected office in Ohio, and multiple presidential appointments, including U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., wrote in a post on X.

My Uncle DeHart Hubbard was the first Black American to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event at the 1924 Paris Olympics. Hubbard was raised in Cincinnati and later founded the Cincinnati Tigers Negro League baseball team. The @Reds honored him with this incredible… pic.twitter.com/AN4hGSC67s — Ken Blackwell (@kenblackwell) July 31, 2024

“Hubbard was raised in Cincinnati and later founded the Cincinnati Tigers Negro League baseball team,” Blackwell added. “The @Reds honored him with this incredible video.”

I understand the Cincinnati @Reds are getting political pressure and want my friend @KenBlackwell to take this video down honoring his black uncle's historic win in the Olympics because of Ken's conservative, traditional politics. The video was shown in the @Reds stadium last… https://t.co/XCbvZx4lP3 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 31, 2024

The former Cincinnati mayor explained to Breitbart News he has a stake in the Reds, and he and others with a stake in the team were “not on the same team politically.”

Blackwell further outlined prior to the Reds showing the video in their stadium, NBC News’s Lester Holt had shown a video celebrating the Olympics and DeHart Hubbard’s win at the Olympics 100 years ago.

History is a process, not a snapshot. Take a look at the #OlympicGames that my Uncle DeHart Hubbard participated in 100 years ago. You will appreciate that through our human agency, we can change the arc of history and set new boundaries, just as my Uncle did in his gold medal… pic.twitter.com/MyryKcJLVO — Ken Blackwell (@kenblackwell) July 24, 2024

DeHart Hubbard, who studied at the University of Michigan beginning in 1921, went on to win the “first of six straight AAU long jump titles,” the next year, according to the Olympics website.

DeHart Hubbard was the first black athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event. Hubbard studied at the University of Michigan starting in 1921, and the following year he won the first of six straight AAU long jump titles. He also won the AAU triple jump in 1922 and 1923 and at the NCAA he won the 100 y in 1925 and the long jump in 1923. In 1925 he set a world record of 25-10 7/8 (7.89) when he took the NCAA title for a second time, and then in 926 he cnofirmed his ability as a sprinter when he equalled the world record of 9.6 for 100 y. Although injured, DeHart Hubbard won the 1924 Olympic long jump comfortably; he was again injured at the 1928 when he finished 11th. Between these two appearances he had the best mark of his career in 1927 when he jumped 26-2 1/4 (7.98), but the mark was not recognized as a world record, because the take-off board was one inch higher than the landing pit. In all, Hubbard bettered 25 feet on eleven occaisons and was undoubtedly the greatest jumper of the pre-Owens era.

Blackwell remembered his uncle would tell them to “always play for an audience of one.”