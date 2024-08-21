Magic Johnson Mocked for Calling the Obamas’ DNC Speeches the ‘Best in the History of Our Country’

NBA legend Magic Johnson suffered a social media backlash after gushing that Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches during Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention were “the best in the history of our country.”

The former president and first lady took to the convention stage on Tuesday to rouse those in attendance and to convince the country to vote for Kamala Harris for president.

But Johnson was overawed by the former president and his wife.

“Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama gave the best political speeches in [the] history of our country,” Johnson wrote like an enamored schoolgirl.

“The powerful couple talked about working-class families, family values, and moving the country forward – together. They were powerful, intelligent, compassionate, and sealed with integrity,” he exclaimed.

“The Obamas electrified the crowd for the Harris/Walz campaign heading into the election, and both focused on reasons why Kamala Harris will be a strong President,” the former basketball star added in another post.

“What a special and phenomenal night for the 2024 Democratic National Convention!” he gushed.

But many social media users were shocked by Johnson’s absurdly effusive proclamation.

“Better than ‘I Have A Dream?'” one commenter wrote. “Damn Magic, gonna have to disagree there.”

“Better than the Emancipation Proclamation??” another shocked X user added.

“In history is a stretch, Magic,” a third wrote.

Many others also piled on:

