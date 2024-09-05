Angel Reese Accuses Caitlin Clark’s Fans of Racism, Sending Her Family Nude AI Pics of Her

Angel Reese debuted her new podcast on Thursday by calling Caitlin Clark’s fans racists and accusing them of sending nude AI pics of her to her family.

Reese devoted a significant portion of the podcast to discussing her longtime rivalry with Clark. Specifically, she cited the moment she pointed to her ring finger after she and her LSU teammates defeated Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship game.

The former LSU star believes this moment not only intensified her rivalry with Clark but also turned Clark’s fanbase against her.

“I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are really just, they ride for her, and I respect that, respectfully,” Reese explained. “But sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it.”

Reese detailed how serious the situation has become.

“People have come down to my address, followed me home. It’s come down to that,” Reese said.

The Chicago Sky draft pick even accused Clark’s fans of using AI to shame her with family members.

“Multiple occasions, people have made AI-images of me naked. They have sent it to my family members. My family members are like uncles, sending it to me like, ‘Are you naked on Instagram?’” Reese said. “It sucks having to go through that and see other players have to go through that.”

Reese’s point to her ring finger may have heightened the intensity of her rivalry with Clark, but it was also the high water mark for Reese. The very next year, Clark and the Hawkeyes eliminated Reese’s LSU Tigers in the NCAA Women’s Final Four, and so far in the WNBA, Clark has taken three of the four matchups against Reese and the Sky.