Angel Reese Announces She Will Miss Rest of WNBA Season Due to Wrist Injury

Chicago Sky rookie star forward Angel Reese’s opening season is ending.

The team announced on Saturday they were shutting the rookie phenom down due to a wrist injury.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lolThrough it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

“You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!

The early end of the year means Reese will miss the season’s final six games.

Reese will end the year having broken the WNBA record for rebounds in a single season, set the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (10), and set the rookie record for total double-doubles (26).

Those stats are all connected.

Reese collected a sizable portion of her rebounds by rebounding her own missed shots. So, while she set new records in two double-double categories, she achieved that by missing a large number of shots very close to the basket—a fact proven by her low 39.1 percent field goal shooting percentage.

The Sky have lost eight of their last ten games and are tied for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.