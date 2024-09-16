Shannon Sharpe Returns to ESPN, Cashes in on Accidental Sex Video

Shannon Sharpe seems to be doing his best to literally make the most of his viral sex video mistake.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Instagram Hall of Shamer made his return to the ESPN airwaves for the first time Monday after accidentally posting an Instagram Live video of himself having sex with a mystery woman.

However, we may have received a clue about the mystery woman’s first name. Sharpe’s EIGHTYFOUR offered a $32 shirt with the message “69 Michelle” and “Official Fuel of Nightcap.” The shirts were modeled after the 76 gas station logo and the NASCAR logo.

Both items were pulled from the site later on Monday, but not before Sharpe sold out of the “69 Fuel” tee.

There is no word on whether “Michelle” received any money from the tee shirt sales.

Those weren’t the only items scrapped from the site.

Other sexually suggestive tees intercepted from the internet included “That’s My Michelle” and “Nightcap Film Dept.”

As Breitbart’s Paul Bois reported last week, “…Shannon Sharpe sent the internet into a tailspin when he posted an Instagram Live video to his 3.2 million followers that relayed some steamy audio that sounded like a woman and a man being intimate. At first, Sharpe claimed to have been hacked, but on Thursday, he came clean and admitted that he mistakenly posted the video during an ‘extremely private’ session with a woman.”

Sharpe took the issue on during a special episode of his podcast Nightcap.

“Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” Sharpe said.

“There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times, and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors,” he added. “I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down.”

Apparently, the disappointment he caused others did not dissuade him from making a few bucks off the sex tape.

Though Sharpe was missing from the ESPN airwaves for a couple of days, TMZ Sports reports that the network has no plans to discipline him.