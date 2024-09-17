VIDEO: Jason Kelce Wrecks Eagles Fan After Chest Bump

The Eagles hurt their fans on Monday night by making a mind-numbing decision to throw a pass unnecessarily. The pass went incomplete, stopping the clock, thus giving the Falcons the time they needed to march down the field and score the game-winning touchdown.

However, before the game, a former Eagle inflicted some damage of his own on one of the fans.

Jason Kelce, the recently retired Eagles center who now works for ESPN, made his way back to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in a professional capacity and partied with the fans in the parking lot before the game.

During the festivities, Kelce, dressed in a green tracksuit with the Italian flag on it, lined up with a fan for a chest bump. The result left the fan more than a little shaken.

While Kelce is retired, he’s only one year removed from the NFL. This means he’s not far from playing shape, and it’s probably not wise for lay people—even those of considerable girth—to bump chests with him. Maybe waiting until Kelce is in year five of retirement would be a better idea.

The video of Kelce chest-bumping the fan made the rounds on the internet almost as fast as last week’s comment during his Monday Night Football debut when the former Eagle told his fellow analysts about the difficulties his “t*ts” were having in his new shirt.

So, two games and two viral moments for Kelce show why ESPN hired him.