Deion Sanders Says ‘Envious’ Sports Reporters Criticize Athletes Because They Make More Money

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders slammed sports reporters Tuesday and insisted that their negative coverage results from the “jealousy” and “envy” reporters have over the amount of money the players make with NIL deals.

Sanders used a question about his relationship with wide receiver Travis Hunter Jr. as a pivot, and instead of focusing on Hunter, Sanders used the question to launch an attack on the reporters, Fox News reported.

Coach Prime answered by saying, “When I say I genuinely love these kids, I genuinely really do.”

He went on to discuss how he helps them “win in life” and added, “Some of these guys are definitely going pro. I just want to equip them with the weapons to win life because football has changed.”

But from there he turned the tables and took aim squarely at the sports media.

“The landscape has changed in football. Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players. Now they’re making more money than y’all. And some of y’all are envious and jealous about that, so you’re on the attack,” Sanders accused. “It was hands-off for a college player because they were an amateur. You remember that guys? Now it’s hands-on, go at them. Any kind of way you want. ‘They are making more money than me, and I’m mad about it. I’m upset about it.”

He went on to insist that young players can be deeply affected by the media’s “slander.”

“When you attack ’em, attack ’em, attack ’em, these guys are sensitive. They’ve never been attacked… They haven’t gone through what a grown man – what I’ve been going through with y’all for years – they haven’t done that. So it is what it is,” Sanders exclaimed.

“I know you’re going to do your job and what you must do. But your job does not say ‘attack.’ If they didn’t play well, leave it at that. But the personal stuff, leave it to be personal because if we start flipping the script on y’all, you wouldn’t like it,” he concluded.

This is the same coach Sanders who has been called out for making his snide comments about players on social media.

The Buffaloes will play Baylor on Saturday for their first conference game of the season.

