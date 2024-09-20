Caitlin Clark Breaks Yet Another Record in Front of the Largest Crowd in WNBA History

Caitlin Clark did not win her final rookie regular season game. However, even in defeat, she found ways to make history.

Clark and the Indiana Fever lost to the Washington Mystics by one point on Thursday night. However, they did it before the largest crowd ever to watch a WNBA game. It is a historical event completely and totally due to Caitlin Clark’s amazing rookie season. The crowd, officially listed at 20,711, packed the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The attendance record wasn’t the only milestone to fall. Clark also set the record for most points scored by a point guard in a WNBA season.

“I think the way I play the game is definitely something people love, whether it’s the logo 3-pointers, the pace I play with, the passion I play with, the smile I play with,” Clark told reporters after the game.

“I think that’s what people love. I try to interact with fans. I try to get into it with the crowd. I try to give them something to cheer about. I want them involved. It’s an experience for me, but it’s also an experience for them.

“I have just as much fun stepping on the court in these sold-out arenas as they do coming. I get excited to play in sold-out arenas. I want to give them what they’re paying for.”

What Clark gave them was a rookie season that included the most points scored by a rookie in WNBA history, the all-time scoring record for a point guard, set a new mark for most assists in a single game, broke the record for most assists in a single season by any WNBA player, the rookie record for the number of triple-doubles in a season. She also passed Diana Taurasi for second place for most made three-pointers by any player in a season.

The scary part? She’s only a rookie and very likely to get much better.

Next up for the Clark and the Fever? The WNBA playoffs, which start on Sunday.

The Fever is set to face the Connecticut Sun, where Clark will get a chance to continue her rivalry with Sun forward DiJonai Carrington,