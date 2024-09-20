Nikki Glaser Roasts Aaron Rodgers After Big Jets Win: ‘Throw Rogan’

Comedienne Nikki Glaser demonstrated her proficiency at ruthlessly mocking NFL coaches and players four months ago during the Tom Brady Netflix roast. Judging by her performance on Thursday Night Football, she hasn’t lost a step.

Those thinking that the best part of the stream was over after the Jets throttled the Patriots 24-3 were treated to a surprise when Glaser joined Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football postgame show for a segment titled Late Hits with Nikki Glaser.

Except, in this segment, it was mostly the analysts taking the hits, not the players.

Glaser did take an opening shot at Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however. Referencing his friendship, closely aligned views with Joe Rogan, and somewhat frequent appearances on his podcast, the comedienne verbally sacked the quarterback.

“The Jets have a new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, or as I like to call him, ‘Throw Rogan,’” Glaser said.

She continued, “It’s ironic that he goes to silent retreats because he can’t stop talking about it.”

Glaser also seized on the tense, viral exchange between Rodgers and Jets head coach Robert Saleh, in which Rodgers blocked Saleh’s embrace after a score.

“I think Saleh just reminded him [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] dropped out of the race,” Glaser joked. This refers to Rodgers’ strong friendship with RFK Jr. and flirtation with joining the Independent candidate for his presidential run.

Bill Belichick coached neither team and was in no way involved in last night’s game, but that doesn’t mean he was spared. Glaser said it was a “good thing” Belichick wasn’t there for the stomping of his former team (the Patriots) and that he likely missed the game because he was “watching Blippi with his girlfriend.”

Belichick, 72, is dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader, Jordon Hudson.

Next, Glaser focused on host Charissa Thompson.

“I just have to say it’s so nice to finally meet the photo I show my plastic surgeon,” she said. “But seriously, you were pretty intimidating, you look like the final boss at a country club.”

Thompson seemed startled by Glaser’s joke.

Glaser was equally ruthless with fellow panelists Richard Sherman, whom she called Busta Rhymes on Ozempic, and Andrew Whitworth, whom she dubbed “Men’s Wearhouse Shrek.”

Prime Video Thursday Night Football was looking to give people a reason to watch late into games, and it’s pretty clear they succeeded.