Shohei Ohtani After the Greatest Game Ever Played: ‘I’m Glad the Team Won’

On Thursday night, Shohei Ohtani played the greatest game ever by a baseball player. And after it was over, his thoughts weren’t of his performance.

He was just happy his team won the game.

Ohtani broke new ground in the annals of Major League Baseball history against the Marlins as he became the first member of the 50-50 club: 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases.

Ohtani recorded stolen bases 50 and 51 before he smashed a 7th-inning home run that put him at 50 dingers for the year. However, that wouldn’t be all. The Japanese superstar hit another home run in the 9th inning, making it three homers total. Ohtani hit two doubles, a single, three home runs, stole two bases, and scored four runs.

Ohtani accounted for 10 RBIs in all.

The Dodgers smashed the Marlins 20-4 and clinched a playoff spot.

“I’m glad that the team won,” Ohtani said after the game. “It was something that I wanted to get over as quickly as possible, and you know it’s something that I’m going to cherish for a very long time.”

In Japan, the two-way player’s virtuoso performance earned him accolades from the national government.

“We would like to congratulate him from the bottom of our heart,” said government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi. “We sincerely hope Mr Ohtani, who has already accomplished feat after feat and carved out a new era, will thrive further.”

The baseball world wasn’t alone in marveling at Ohtani’s achievement. Ohtani himself seemed blindsided by his performance.

“To be honest, I’m the one probably most surprised,” the Dodgers superstar said about his stellar hitting day. “I have no idea where this came from, but I’m glad that I performed well today.”

The achievement seems incredible not only because of what Ohtani did but also because of how inauspiciously his season began.

In June, Ohtani’s longtime friend and interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.

“This has been a uniquely challenging time,” Ohtani said after Mizuhara’s guilty plea. so I am especially grateful for my support team – my family, agent, agency, lawyers, and advisors, along with the entire Dodger organization, who showed endless support throughout this process. It’s time to close this chapter, move on, and continue to focus on playing and winning ballgames.”

Now, with the victory sealed and his historic performance behind him, Ohtani sees the victory as fulfilling part of his mission of leaving the Angels to come to the Dodgers.

“Although I switched uniforms, I came to a new team, my goal was always to be in the playoffs, and I’m glad that we were able to make it today, personally and as a team.”