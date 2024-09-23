College Football Player Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing During Game

A college football player in Georgia was rushed to the hospital Saturday after collapsing during a game.

Khalil Moody, a freshman defensive back for the Mercer Bears, collapsed during the third quarter of the Bears’ game against the Citadel.

The game was delayed 15 minutes while medical staff ran onto the field to tend to the young man.

“It puts everything in perspective that this is just a game,” Mercer head coach Mike Jacobs told WGXA. “I look at every player that wears orange and white as an extension of my family.”

Mercer won the game, 38-21.

Team captain and linebacker Isaac Dowling was happy to finish the game for Moody.

“If we were going to finish this game, we were going to do it for him,” Dowling said.

Mercer Athletics issued a statement on Moody’s condition.

“Khalil Moody is in stable condition and in good spirits alongside his family as he remains under observation of the healthcare team at Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in downtown Macon. He has expressed his appreciation for the support of not only his teammates, coaches and sports medicine staff, but also for the thoughts and prayers from Mercer fans around the world.”

Next up, Mercer takes on Wofford on Saturday afternoon.