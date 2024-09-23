Actor Jamie Foxx had to abruptly end a livestream with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the latter referenced a player’s large penis.

The livestream occurred while Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) watched the Dallas Cowboys during practice alongside Jerry Jones, who apparently did not know the two were being livestreamed on the internet. Most of the banter between the two remained playful until Jerry Jones began expounding on one player’s NFL combine measurements, which led to him revealing some rather private details about the said player.

“He looked pretty good right there,” Jones said. “He showed balance. 5-foot-9 and a half, 210 [pounds]. 4.41 [40-yard dash]. Nine and 3-inch hands.”

“Eight and a half inch d–k,” Jones could be heard saying.

Jamie Foxx then immediately cut the livestream.

The player Jones had been referring to has not been identified, and the comment sparked widespread mockery on social media, with some even comparing Jones to a slave owner.