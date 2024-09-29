‘I Thought We Were Playing Football’: Minkah Fitzpatrick Frustrated After Stunning Roughness Penalty

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick expressed frustration, and bewilderment after he was penalized for unnecessary roughness stemming from a hit on a defenseless receiver.

The hit occurred in the third quarter of the Steelers game against the Colts.

“I thought we were playing football,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t know what we’re playing at this point. Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. Can’t hit nobody hard, can’t be violent. So I don’t know. I don’t know what to say anymore.”

The hit did not appear rough or unnecessary.

Fitzpatrick’s job is to prevent Indianapolis’ Adonai Mitchell from catching the ball. In most cases, that necessitates contact. Moreover, his momentum to the receiver had already begun once Mitchell dropped his arms. Not only that, Fitzpatrick does not lower his shoulder and actually appears to pull up before the contact.

Fitzpatrick continued, “They said he’s a defenseless player, and I hit him in the head. I don’t understand how he’s defenseless. If he’s going for the ball, I’m going to make a play on him or the ball. Just because he puts his arms down at the last second, [it] shouldn’t be a penalty. Didn’t hit him in the head either. But like I said, you hit people hard, and they throwing flags now.

“I have every single right to go for the ball. If I don’t clean him and put my head into his head, it shouldn’t be a penalty. I’m allowed to go for the ball, just like he’s allowed to go for the ball, and I don’t even know how we’re supposed to play anymore.”

The Steelers lost the game, 27-24.