UFC’s Renato Moicano Rips Gloablists, French Government Elite After Big Win: ‘Jesus Christ Is Life!’

Following his big win at UFC Paris, Renato Moicano used his post-fight ring rant to slam the French government, its president, and its history of trying to cancel God.

After the bout, the outspoken Brazilian professional mixed martial artist grabbed the mic and admitted to talking smack about France, but insisted that the French people in general are great. It’s just that their government “sucks,” he said.

“France, I come here, and I wanted to talk a lot of shit about France. But, I went to the Louvre, I went to all beautiful places in Paris, and I had just one thing to say. French Revolution tried to erase God from the map, but guess what? Jesus Christ is life,” he exclaimed.

Fuck [French President Emmanuel] Macron. Fuck all globalists. Fuck all these motherfucking globalists,” Moicano went on.

“They try to push for a political, corrupt agenda… I advise you read Democracy: The God That Failed [by] Hans-Hermann Hoppe and I hope that you understand that democracy is a fallacy. Democracy is not the real government. So please read Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s [book] and understand why the world is going crazy like that today,” he finished.

“Money Moicano” also said he wants to take on Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker next because they would be “easy money” for him.

While Moicano may not want any “tough” opponents, he certainly proved that he was tough himself. After the fight, it was revealed that he was fighting with a broken shoulder.

Indeed, the Brazilian pugilist said that he has been battling pain from this injury for nearly a month already.

