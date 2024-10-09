Mark Cuban Defends NBA’s Ties to China Despite ‘Human Rights Violations’

Dallas Mavericks Minority Owner Mark Cuban is still defending the NBA over its deep financial ties to China, one of the worst human rights offenders in the world today.

Cuban was confronted on X by former chief of staff to GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Breitbart News VP of Strategic Relationships Charles Flint, who asked how Cuban could justify the NBA’s training camps located in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government represses the native Uyghur population.

But Cuban seemed to sidestep the issue and replied, “I have said I’m against Chinese and all human rights violations. The NBA exports content to China and gets paid for it. I’m ok with that.”

Flint specifically asked Cuban if he was “concerned about your own conflicts given the NBA’s extensive financial ties to China.”

He went on to point out that the NBA has basketball training camps in the very same region where China has been conducting an “ongoing genocide of Uyghurs.”

“Please tell us you’ll step up to the plate and confront Commissioner Adam Silver about the NBA’s continued silence,” Flint wrote.

Flint later took to his X account to warn that Cuban’s non-answers about oppressive slave-state China were a window into how Kamala Harris would conduct herself with China.

“Cuban defending the NBA’s relationship with China in response to my question tells us all we need to know about how Kamala Harris will engage with Beijing,” he wrote, adding, “Cuban is Harris’s top economic surrogate. It’ll be business as usual with China.”

Cuban, of course, has spent years defending the NBA for working with China.

He constantly dismisses concerns over China’s massive human rights violations and has repeatedly defined the NBA’s relationship with the oppressive country as mere commerce. “China is our customer,” he has said time and again.

Even though he has also said, “Any human rights violations anywhere are wrong,” he has never admitted that the NBA’s close financial ties, amounting to billions of dollars, are wrongheaded.

He has also never addressed how he can square his opposition to China’s human rights abuses with his support for giving China billions of dollars in business deals, which can only lend more resources to that country to perpetrate more such abuses.

