‘Will You Just Do It?’ Athletic Brand XX-XY Calls on Nike to Protect Women’s Sports from Trans Athletes in Powerful Ad

Sportswear company XX-XY Athletics has posted an ad urging sportswear giant Nike to support women and oppose men’s participation in women’s sports.

XX-XY Athletics, which manufactures and sells sportswear for men and women, starts its message to Nike with a group of young women saying, “Dear Nike.”

The ad continues with a girl asking, “Why won’t you stand up for me? Why won’t you?”

The ad asks, “Why do you claim to support women and girls? Yet, when we need you most, you remain silent?”

“Today, males are claiming our identity, our sports, our spaces. Men and boys are stealing opportunities, medals, trophies, and our future,” the girls in the ad say. “It is not fair or just. In fact, it’s often dangerous.”

“Yet you refuse to use your platform to stand up. You say you’re for social justice and progress. So why do you allow men’s rights to come before ours? See, with a big platform comes an even bigger responsibility. You have a chance to do the right thing, not just do the easy thing,” the girls continue.

“So we’re asking you, Nike. So we’re asking you, Nike. So we’re asking you, Nike, as the biggest voice in all of sports. Will you stand up for me? Will you stand up for me? Will you stand up for me? Will you stand up for me? Will you? Will you? Will you just do it?”

The company, launched in March of this year by former Levi’s exec Jennifer Sey, proudly states on its website that its “unapologetic” goal is “to protect women’s sports and spaces.”

Only a few months later, the company was rebuked by Chinese-owned social media company TikTok for “hate speech” for supporting women and girls’ sports after the social media company claimed that XX-XY violated its rules.

The ad showed the dangerous results when men who identify as women are allowed to play against women, Fox News reported in July.

Sey reposted the banned video to X to show potential customers that it contained nothing offensive or geared toward “hate.” All it did was highlight the facts.

For her part, Sey has flat-out labeled men playing as women as “dangerous” for women and added that as a society, “we’re being asked to further this [transgender] lie,” and added that “men and women are different and that sex is binary.”

