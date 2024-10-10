Hurricane Milton battered the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium on Wednesday, shredding its roof as first responders and others used the facility as a shelter.

Videos show the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg disintegrating under the wrath of Milton.

Fire & Rescue Captain Garth Swingle told the media that no one was injured while sheltering inside the stadium when the roof gave way.

Meanwhile, the team said they will “be assessing the situation” after the hurricane is finally over to see what they intend to do about the damage to the facility’s non-retractable roof.

On Thursday, NBC News was reporting that the Category 3 storm left up to nine people dead and billions in damage in its wake. But the full extent of the damage won’t be known for weeks.

