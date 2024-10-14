REPORT: Nevada Intends to ‘Move Forward’ with Game Against Trans Player Despite Team Decision to Forfeit

The showdown between the University of Nevada and its women’s volleyball team over whether they will play their scheduled game against a team with a transgender opponent has taken yet another turn.

Earlier on Monday, OutKick reported that the Nevada Wolf Pack women’s volleyball team had taken a team vote to forfeit their upcoming game against San Jose State University (SJSU) due to the presence of a transgender player on SJSU’s roster.

“We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University,” the women said.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” they added.

The vote and subsequent statement followed the university’s announcement that the school “intends to play its remaining Mountain West schedule, including the match with San José State University on October 26.”

Now, OutKick’s Dan Zakasheske has posted a message in which the university is doubling down on its stance, claiming that the school “intends to move forward with the match as scheduled” and “the players’ decision does not represent the position of the University.”

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University,” the school’s statement said.

“The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

“The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment. The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match.”

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines posted her support for the players on X.

As of this writing, the volleyball team has not yet responded to the school’s refusal to accommodate their desire not to play the game.