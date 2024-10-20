Detroit Free Press Marathon Runner, 57, Collapses and Dies on Course

A runner competing in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon has died after collapsing on the course, race officials said Sunday morning.

The runner, a 57-year-old man, was around mile five after crossing over from Detroit, Michigan, into Ontario, Canada, when he went down, the Detroit News reported.

He was rushed to Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus where he was pronounced dead, race official Aaron Velthoven told the outlet.

“Our condolences — we’re saddened, our hearts go out to them, they really do,” Velthoven said. “It’s a tough thing. It’s a tough thing for everyone to hear that call through the radio.”

“I wanna just thank the medical staff, the volunteers along the course. They are there for these types of situations, these medical emergencies,” he added.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

The marathon was later won by a husband-wife duo from Ferndale, the Detroit Free Press reported:

Andy Bowman and Sydney Devore finished with first place in the men’s and women’s races, respectively.