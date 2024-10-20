Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, former star players of the Pittsburgh Steelers, registered voters for Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend.

The two players were seen wearing Make America Great Again hats under a Turning Point USA action tent registering voters in Pittsburgh, many of whom were proud Steelers fans.

The voter registration drive occurred just one day after Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell appeared at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania where the former president touted fracking. Per the New York Post:

Former all-pro running back and one-time New York Jet Le’Veon Bell and controversial ex-wide receiver Antonio Brown both got onstage at the campaign event at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to voice their approval the GOP presidential nominee. Brown, clad in a red MAGA hat, got on the microphone and said , “Let’s vote for Trump! Let’s make some noise for the president!” Brown could be heard on the mic telling Trump that he “loved him.” “Let’s go Trump, you already know, vote Trump, let’s go,” Bell said forcefully.

Antonio Brown later released a video of him hugging Trump at the rally in Pennsylvania.